Anambra’s youngest commissioner bows out after 10 years

Mr Mark Okoye, the outgoing Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, in Anambra, has expressed his gratefulness to have served the state government for the past 10 years.

Okoye, 35, said this at a special Summit and Award of Excellence ceremony organised by Anambra Youth Groups in his honour, in Awka.

He recalled that he had been part of the Anambra government since 2012, occupying the slot of the people of Dunukofia Local Government Area, and felt it was time for other sons and daughters of the LGA to take a shot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoye served as Special Adviser on Foreign Investment under Mr Peter Obi and was retained by Chief Obiano, under whom he served as Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant and a Commissioner.

According to him, I have been in the public sector for 14 years where I served five governors including; Gov. Godwin Obaseki, ex-governor Donald Duke, Mr Peter Obi, Gov. Willie Obiano and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

“I was an Executive Director at the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency and was nominated commissioner at 28, but had to wait for two years because of age limitation.

“I was an integral member of the Obiano manifesto committee and I also assisted in developing Soludo’s manifesto, but I have pleaded with Gov. Obiano and also Prof. Soludo that they should allow me to bow out.

“You know in government, every member represents his people, I have had the rare privilege of representing Dunukofia in government for 10 years, so I am stepping down, so that other people who are equally endowed can serve,” he said.

Okoye said he was consulting widely with his constituents, his colleagues in government and stakeholders of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his next political plan.

Okoye said he would remain eternally grateful to Obiano for making him what he was, while thanking the youths for seeing him as their ambassador and deeming it worthy to recognise him specially.

In a lecture, Rev. Maximus Muojeke said Okoye, in spite his youthfulness, had demonstrated exemplary altruism, humility and focus during his years in government.

Muojeke said the young commissioner brought in so much resource and content that made him the `beautiful bride’ of any governor since he came to limelight 10 years ago.

According to him, it was not easy to be in government at this young age for a long time without blemish, he ran a good race and I am identifying with his success, so I recommend him for future tasks.

Mr Innocent Nduanya, Deputy President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), who spoke for the Anambra Youth Groups, said it was time youths were allowed to take their deserved place in the polity.

Nduanya called on all political parties to hand their 2023 presidential tickets to youths and give them the opportunity to fix the country, as they have the capacity to govern.

The youths passed a resolution and moved a motion that Okoye was their candidate for Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency in the 2023 National Assembly election. (NAN)

