Anambra youths vow to protect INEC personnel, materials

By Chimezie Anaso

The Association of Anambra State Town Unions (ASATU)-Youth wing, has said it is committed to ensuring a peaceful election in the state.

The Association said this during a meeting with management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Ken Okoli, National President of ASATU-Youth wing, said the association would use its structures across the 179 communities in the state to ensure the protection of electoral officers and materials.

He said Anambra youth would not allow anti-democratic forces and detractors to deny the people of the state their rights to vote or subvert their choices.

According to him, “ASATU-Youth and indeed Anambra youths are ready, we are committed to peaceful election, we shall work with INEC to ensure that the election process is protected.

“We shall show the light to others because we are the Light of the Nation,” he said.

On her part, Dr. Elizabeth Agwu, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra, assured of early deployment of both sensitive and non-sensitive materials during the election.

Agwu described youths as the biggest beneficiaries of good governance with the capacity to determine election outcome and called on them not to mortgage their future and destiny for peanuts.

She commended the youths for their massive turnout during the voter registration exercise, and urged them to ensure it reflected in the election outcome by casting their votes on the days of election.

“It might interest you to note that youths/middle aged (18-50 years) constitute over 70 million out of 93 million voters that will decide the election.

“This means that you will significantly determine the election outcome if this number is turned into votes for any of your chosen candidates.

“Therefore, I urge you to constitute yourselves into INEC vanguard for free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

“Say no to all forms of vices and confront those who stand against peaceful election as this works against your destiny and life time opportunities.

“INEC is ready, undaunted and has vowed to conduct free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in Anambra State and Nigeria in general,” she said. (NAN)