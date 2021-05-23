Anambra Progressives Youth Initiative (APYI) has donated N22 million to Chukwuma Umeoji, a contender for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for the governorship election in Anambra.

Presenting the cheque to Umeoji at his campaign office, the group said the gesture was a demonstration of their desire to have him take over the mantle of leadership from Gov. Willie Obiano in March 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umeoji was a former Chairman of Aguata Local Government and presently representing Aguata Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

Mr Anthony Nchekwube, the National President of APYI, said the money included N2 million for expression of interest and N20 million for nomination forms.

He added that the group would accompany Umeoji en mass to the APGA National Headquarters, Abuja, to purchase the forms.

Nchekwube said the aspirant was a good breed who had no hiding place.

He described Umeoji as humble, god fearing, courageous, gentle and a core party man who had impacted the lives of people at the grassroots greatly.

Nchekwube promised that the group would mobilise the people of the state to enable him emerge victorious at the party and state level, respectively.

He urged APGA to conduct a free, credible and acceptable primary election.

“Today, the youth forum is supporting the aspiration of Chief Chukwuma Umeoji with a sum of N22 million which was mobilised by our members for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the governorship of Anambra state on the platform of APGA.

“Recall that we have earlier called on him to accept the call by Anambra youths to become the next governor to succeed Gov. Willie Obiano by next year.

“We, therefore, call on every youth of Anambra to join us in this progressive movement.

“We also call on the leadership of APGA to give all her aspirants a level playing ground to contest for the flag of the party,” he said.

Also speaking, Chief Chika Ibeneme, the National Secretary of APYI, said they were encouraged by tremendous feedback they received since they started to champion the Umeoji mandate course.

Ibeneme said they were convinced that he was the man Anambra and APGA was yearning for because of his track record as a people oriented politician.

In his response, Umeoji, thanked the group for their support and promised not to let them down.

Represented by Mr Gregory Anigbogu, his Chief of Staff, Umeoji said the gesture had convinced him of the abundant love the people had for him. (NAN)

