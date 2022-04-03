Anambra: Two operatives shot dead as unknown gunmen attack FRSC patrol team

A team of Patrol Operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps comprising of an Officer, a driver and two other staff on patrol operations have been attacked by unknown gunmen leading to the death of two personnel with one sustaining severe injuries.

The Patrol team were conducting routine patrol operations today Sunday , 03 April, 2022 at about 2:45 pm along Igbo-Uku- Uga route in Anambra State when the armed men opened fire at them killing two of the Corps personnel with one escaping into the bush and the team leader rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries from the attack.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi who was visibly touched hasv decried the attack while condoling with the families of the deceased staff, the Unit Commander and Staff of Igbo-Uku Command, and the entire Management and Staff of the Corps over the loss and prayed their souls to rest in peace.

Oyeyemi also assured that the Corps was already working with the Nigerian Police Force and other relevant Security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this wicked act are arrested and allowed to face the full weight of the law.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

