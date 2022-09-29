Anambra to operationalise SERVICOM for effective delivery of Soludo’s  ‘Solution Agenda’

By Chimezie Anaso

Anambra Head of Service, Mrs Theodora Igwegbe, has said that high quality service delivery by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) is core to achieving the Solution Agenda of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo.

Igwegbe spoke on Thursday in Awka at the institutionalisation of the improved service delivery component of the Open Government Partnership Principles (OGP) at the subnational level in Nigeria.

Igwegbe urged workers in the state to execute their tasks within reasonable time and in the most transparent manner to the satisfaction of the government and the public.

She said under her headship of the Anambra Civil Service, lateness, absenteeism from work had been curbed and that workers had been trained on people-oriented work culture.

She said unethical practices had been successfully checked with the use of the Anambra State Anti-Corruption Strategy Platform.

“Gov. Soludo has a vision and the vision is to make Anambra a prosperous, livable homeland and in achieving this, the most important thing to do is to serve Anambra people well through the MDAs.

“We are happy to receive the team from SERVICOM which is here to discuss their activities with us. The meeting was well attended by commissioners, permanent secretaries, directors and the civil society.

“We are going to train civil servants in the state, make them technologically oriented for more effective and efficient service delivery in the overall interest of the state,” she said.

In his remark, Mr Chukwuemeka Jideani, SERVICOM Consultant in Anambra, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was committed to seeing effective service delivery in the public sector.

Jideani praised Anambra for their open reception to partnership with SERVICOM, promising that the office would help the state to operationalise the principles.

He said some of the factors which must be considered for optimal output from workers included improved welfare, manpower training, good feedback system and disciplined work culture.

A member of the civil society, Mr Chris Azor, said Anambra had done well by being the first state in the South-East to sign onto the Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiative.

Azor, who is the Chairman of Anambra State Civil Society Network, said OGP was effective in the state and that a good SERVICOM operation would bring out the best in state public service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting organised by SERVICOM for OGP stakeholders had as its theme, “Improved Service Delivery In Anambra”.(NAN)

