Anambra to launch 2nd round of immunisation on Feb. 14

The Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) has announced plans to begin the second round of its catch-up immunisation campaign on February 14.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) has announced plans to begin the second round of its catch-up immunisation campaign on February 14.

This initiative will target children who have missed previous vaccinations, as well as those who are completely unvaccinated.

Dr Nnamdi Uliagbafusi, Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at ASPHCDA, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka on Monday.

He explained that the meeting was aimed at ensuring the success of the “Big Catch-up” immunisation campaign, which would take place in nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) with high numbers of zero-dose and unvaccinated children.

Uliagbafusi said the affected LGAs include Ayamelum, Anaocha, Idemili North and South, Orumba North and South, Nnewi South, Ihiala, and Aguata.

He explained that the immunisation campaign would run from February 14 to 21, with vaccinations taking place at designated health centres, community centres, and other outreach locations.

Uliagbafusi emphasised the importance of routine immunisation in reducing morbidity and mortality among children under five, helping to secure their long-term health.

“This second round of the ‘Big Catch-up’ campaign aims to strengthen the efforts made during the first round.

“It targets children between zero and 59 months to ensure that no child is left behind.”

He further stressed the need for collaboration with stakeholders, saying, “We cannot address the immunisation gaps in the nine affected LGAs without the support of various partners.”

He called on religious, traditional, and community leaders, civil society organisations and the media to help spread the message of routine immunisation to communities.

Also, Dr Uju Eze, a UNICEF Consultant, commended the Anambra State government for its responsiveness to the health needs of residents, particularly women and children.

Eze reassured the public that UNICEF would continue to partner with the state to improve healthcare delivery.

In her remarks, Mrs Uju Onwuegbuzina, the State Health Educator, urged stakeholders to raise awareness about the immunisation campaign in their communities.

“This is the time to inform and educate our people on vaccinations, which are crucial for eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases in Anambra.

“We appeal for your support in mobilising people to ensure a smooth exercise.”(NAN)