Anambra: Supporters troop to Soludo’s residence ahead of election result

November 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Supporters and well-wishers on Sunday night, gathered at the home of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)’s candidate, Prof.Chukwuma
Soludo Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, as they await election result.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results of 19 out of the 21 Local Government Areas the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that political associates, youths and women their hundreds thronged to ’s resident at Isuofia as they await the announcement of the result.

Some of the residents, spoke with NAN, said that they believed that would emerge winner at the end of the process.

Mrs Chioma Ocha said she was happy a governor would emerge from her community.

“We are here to show solidarity to our brother and son while we wait for INEC to announce the final result.

“But I’m particularly happy that town, Isuofia, will be producing the next governor of Anambra. That is a very big achievement, ” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Chinedu Ogubuiro said he came to jubilate with ahead of INEC’s announcement.

“I am one of ’s kinsmen and I want to be on ground to celebrate with him when INEC announce the results of the election,” he said.

joined the crowd singing urged them to be patient as INEC announce the results of the election.(NAN)

