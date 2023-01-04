Anambra sports chief hails first aguata marathon race

By Chimezie Anaso

The Chairman, Anambra Sports Development Commission, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, has hailed the organisers of the first Aguata 21-km marathon race.



Onyedum made the commendation in a speech at the event, held on Wednesday at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

He described the idea of organising a marathon, which is a uniting event in the council, as unique.



He further commended the Chairman of the Council, Mr Chibueze Ofobuike, for his ingenuity in organising the event.

He urged him to continue to promote sports at that level.

“Usually, what we are used to during this period is football, football and football.



“The only difference is the prize, which the organisers put down for winners.

“But today, we are witnessing a marathon,” Onyedum said.

He expressed delight with the turnout of persons for the competition.

“The turnout is impressive, both young and old.



“But, I am more impressed by the presence of women, mothers who came around to run.



“I thank them for their effort,” he said.

Onyedum called on other local government councils “to borrow a leaf from here”.

“As the chairman of Anambra Sports Commission, I want to endorse this race because it is in line with what we are doing, which is developing sports at all levels.



“I want to see more people doing things in other sports, just as we have in football,” he said.

Onyedum also advised residents of the state to engage in regular sporting activities in order to enjoy their numerous health and economic benefits.

According to him, athletics remain healthy sports, which everybody should endeavour to take part in.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the race kicked off at Ekwuluobia Roundabout through Ekwuluobia -Ezinifite – Uga – Nkpologwu communities back to the takeoff point.

The first, second and third place winners got N1 million, half-a-million naira and N300,000, respectively.

The women got N150,000 consolation prize for participating.

In a brief remark, the council chairman thanked partners, participants and dignitaries, who attended the event “for keying into the programme”. (NAN)