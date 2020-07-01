Anambra South Senatorial Election: Uzoh congratulates Senator Ubah

Share the news













Business mogul and philanthropist, Dr. Obina Uzoh, has congratulated Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, senator representing Anambra South, for his victory at the Supreme Court.



Uzoh had gone to court challenging Ubah’s victory at the senatorial election. The Supreme Court affirmed that Ubah’s election was valid.



In a statement he personally issued, Uzoh wished Senator Ubah well.



He said: “With the Supreme Court’s recent judgment on the Anambra South Senatorial District election, I wish to congratulate Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah for his victory.



“Recognising that the Supreme Court is the last arbiter, I rest my case and apologise to Senator Ubah for any inconveniences.

“I have no personal issue with Senator Ubah. He is our senator and I wish him well.”

