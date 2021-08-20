Anambra: Soludo’s name emerges on INEC list as Court order rescues ex CBN Gov

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s name has emerged on INEC’s list of candidates for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Anambra state.He is now the APGA candidate.See table below.

INEC cited court order for naming Soludo as the APGA candidate.

In a related development, INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye said in a statement, the Commission met Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra Governorship election holding on 6th November 2021.

According to Okoye, “The Timetable and Schedule of Activities approved by the Commission on 18th January 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). Accordingly, by the deadline of 30th July 2021 fixed by the Commission, seven (7) Governorship and eleven (11) Deputy Governorship candidates were substituted by eleven (11) out of the eighteen (18) political parties.

“Similarly, the Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

“The list of substitute candidates is attached to this Press Release. It has also been published on the Commission’s website.

However, the final list of candidates will be published on 7th October 2021 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election, Okoye said.

see the list below:

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...