Anambra: Soludo’s APGA leads as INEC suspends declaration of winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, has suspended the declaration of a winner in the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

The Presiding Officer who who made this announcement said a supplementary election will be held on Tuesday in Ihiala Local Government Area, before a final declaration can be made.

The Commission could not deploy personnel to Ihiala for security reasons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Professor Charles Soludo’s APGA emerged the clear frontrunner after the declaration of results from 20 out the 21 local governments in Anambra State.

According to the results declared by INEC so far, APGA polled 103,946 votes while APC garnered 42,942 votes.PDP polled 51,322 votes among others.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...