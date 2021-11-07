Anambra: Soludo’s APGA leads as INEC suspends declaration of winner

November 7, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Security 0



Independent National Electoral ,INEC, has suspended declaration of a winner in Anambra gubernatorial election.

Presiding Officer who who made this announcement said a supplementary election will be held on Tuesday in Ihiala Local Government Area, before a final declaration can be made.

could not deploy personnel to Ihiala security reasons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charles Soludo’s APGA emerged clear frontrunner after declaration of results from 20 out 21 local governments State.

According to results by INEC so far, APGA polled 103,946 votes while APC garnered 42,942 votes.PDP polled 51,322 votes others.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,