Anambra: Soludo salutes Obiano at 67, Ngige at 70

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has congratulated his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Soludo sent his message in a statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary on Monday as Obiano clocked 67 years on Aug. 8.

Soludo in his message commended Obiano for his passionate service to Anambra and its people.

He described the former governor as an accomplished politician, banker, technocrat and exemplary leader.

According to him, attaining the age of 67 years is a milestone achievement which deserves celebration.

“As the fourth democratically elected governor of Anambra, you have contributed your best and history will be kind to you.

“Indeed, generations of Anambra people and Nigerians will look back in history to appreciate your exemplary leadership and contributions in the area of infrastructural development and community service.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra , I wish you long life, sound health and many more years of service to your fatherland and humanity.

Obiano was governor of Anambra from March 17, 2015 to March 17, 2022.

Similarly, Soludo also extended his good wishes to Dr Chris Ngige, also a former governor of Anambra and a Senator who clocked 70 on the same day.

Soludo described Ngige, a serving Minister for Labour and Employment as an accomplished politician and illustrious son of Anambra.

“On this auspicious occasion of your 70th birthday, on behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra , I heartily congratulate you and wish you many more years of service to your fatherland.

(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

