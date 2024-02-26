Anambra school Sports festival kicks off April 17 with 12 sporting events

The 2024 edition of the Anambra School Sports Festival will hold between April 17 and May 24 with 12 selected sporting events

Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission made the disclosure at the inauguration of the 18-man School Sports Festival Main Organising Committee in Awka on Monday.

Onyedum said the competition which would be organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education would hold in three categories including U12 for primary schools, U14 for junior secondary school and U18 for Senior secondary schools.

He said the games approved for the festival were Athletics, Basketball, Chess, Cricket, Football, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Scrabble, Swimming and Volleyball.

He said registration and submission of forms would be from March 1 to April 8 and that the competition would start from the Local Government Areas through the Senatorial Districts up to the State finals.

Onyedum said the school sports festival which was reintroduced in 2023 after a decade was one of the 5-Point Agenda of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on sports.

“One of the gains of the first edition was the discovery of many talents that represented the state and won many medals at the National Youth Games.

“I want to thank Mr Governor for kindly supporting us last edition which was a huge success just as we promise that it will be better this time around.

“I hereby inaugurate this Main Organising Committee and charge all of us to give the festival out best,” he said.(NAN)(

By Chimezie Anaso