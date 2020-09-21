Anambra residents express confidence in Buhari on Edo election

Awka residents have expressed satisfaction with President Muhammadu Buhari’s neutrality in the Edo gubernatorial election which held on Sept. 19, throughout the state.

The election saw the incumbent Gov. Godwin Obaseki re-elected in a different political party from his former ruling party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the residents on Monday in Awka said that they were happy with the President’s mandate to the electoral umpires in their conduct during and after the election.

They described the president’s act as a hallmark of a true father of all.

Prof. Nnamdi Obikeze, of Psychology Department, Anambra State University, Igbariam, said that vintage President Buhari could not change from what he was known to be for the sake of grabbing power.

“I know Mr President can’t just change his hard earned reputation which he has built over the years for the sake of making his party to grab power by all means.

Mr Peter Nnatuanya, a retired civil servant called on other leaders to emulate President Buhari who had all it takes to have rigged that election but chose to allow the people’s will prevail.

“It is unheard of that a sitting governor will decamp from a ruling party the President belongs to, pitch his tent with an opposition party and still win,’’ he said.

Mrs Ifoma Abazue, a school teacher, on her part commended Buhari for staying clear of `editing’ election result.

According to her, the President has shown that he is a true leader. (NAN)