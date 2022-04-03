Anambra residents commend Soludo’s zeal to restore Anambra as light of nation

By Joy Mbachi

Anambra residents have commended the zeal being demonstrated by Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra to return the state to its status as the “Light of the Nation”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday that Soludo personally inspected the ongoing waste evacuation and drainage de-silting exercise in Onitsha area of the state.

NAN reports that the Governor began inspection from Upper Iweka, through Iweka road to Ochanja round about. He also visited Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State.

Soludo reiterated his resolve to build a more livable homeland and urged Anambra residents to avoid indiscriminate refuge dumps in the drainage systems.

He also re-emphasised the need to end the Monday sit-at-home order which, he said, has affected the people negatively and reassured his commitment towards the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Chief Nwabueze Umeh, a businessman in Onitsha, commended the governor for his activeness and urged him not to relent in his efforts in make Anambra a better place to live in.

Umeh said that a healthy environment is key to building a sustainable smart megacity and advised the people to support the efforts of the governor by being law abiding.

NAN reports that most people who spoke at the occasion did not want their names disclosed but expressed satisfaction in the desire to restore the state to its clean nature and the humility exhibited by the state helmsman.

However, Mr Uche Okafor, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, the Chief of staff to the Governor, Mr Enerst Ezeajuhi, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, and the Deputy Chief of staff and Chief Protocol to the Governor, Mr Chinedu Nwoye, also joined the inspection team.

NAN reports that there was serious waste evacuation exercise in the affected areas with all the shops locked in compliance to the clean-up exercise.

The exercise which commenced on April 2, Saturday, would end on Monday, 4th April. (NAN)

