Anambra rescues 2 children allegedly sexually abused by their father

Anambra government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has rescued two siblings, aged five years and three years from their father who allegedly abused them sexually.

Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, told newsmen on Thursday in Awka that the rescue was carried out on Wednesday after a whistle blower reported the case to the ministry.

Obinabo said the suspect is a resident of Abagana in the state.

She said the suspect had been detained for child molestation and abuse and would be charged in court.

“A whistle blower reported the case to the ministry on Oct.19. The Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response team of the ministry collaborated with the NSCDC and investigations began.

“In the cause of investigation, the children were rescued by the Intelligence Unit of NSCDC and the culprit arrested.

“It was gathered that the suspect had been using his finger to penetrate the children’s private parts since 2020 when he drove their mother out of the house.

“When the children were rescued, they were first taken to a hospital for examination and treatment. A doctor at the hospital ascertained that the children had been defiled.

“As at when they were brought to the hospital, there were fresh bruises on their private parts and the areas were also reddish and swollen,’’ she said.

The Commissioner said the ministry would charge the suspect and his wife in court.

She commended officials of the NSCDC for being pragmatic in handling the case.

When journalists interrogated the suspect, he denied the allegation and threatened to deal with whoever made the report. (NAN)

