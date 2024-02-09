Anambra records 112 road crashes, 40 deaths in 2023 – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it recorded 112 road crashes in Anambra, which claimed 40 lives between January and December 2023

.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Sector Commander, FRSC in Anambra, gave the statistics at the end of the year 2023 Award ceremony and Durbar Programme on Friday in Awka.

Irelewuyi said that the ‘Operational year’ of the Corps officially ended on Jan. 15 of the following year with the conclusion of reports and reviews.

“Anambra state recorded a decrease of 22.22 per cent in incidence of road traffic crashes in the year 2023 when compared with 2022.

“We recorded a total of 144 road traffic crashes in 2022 while having only 112 occurrences recorded in 2023.

“Fatality (number killed) also decreased by 42.86 per cent over that of 2022. While 70 persons died in road accidents in 2022; 40 died in 2023.

“The Command equally recorded positive development on other parameters which include offenders and offences, drivers’ license production as well as number plates production,” he said.

Irelewuyi said that the command was determined to deliver better service to the people of Anambra and all Nigerians traversing the state in year 2024.

He said that the corps’ strategies for enforcement were patrol operations, mobile court sittings, public enlightenment, stakeholders’ collaboration and partnership in research.

“We have set a target to surpass the 2023 record and reduce road crashes on Anambra roads by 60 per cent. We, therefore, appeal to all stakeholders to continue to support the Command in every area.

“Road safety is everybody’s business,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 19 officers, marshals, stakeholders and corporate organisations received awards for their outstanding performance and commitment in the course of the year 2023. (NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

