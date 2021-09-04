Anambra Polls: APC chieftain confident of victory

Chief Elvis Agukwe, Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner in Imo says APC is confident of victory in the Nov. 6, Anambra gubernatorial election.

Agukwe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

He expressed confidence in the capability of the party to achieve victory in the election with the degree of hard work and campaign.

The APC chieftain who lauded the effort of the party in votes advocacy, said that Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s political experience was being employed as the chairman of the APC campaign council.

“APC is working very hard and realistic too. No two elections are the same. Bringing people of divergent views together is very important.

“The chairman of the campaign Council is highly experienced and realistic. With God on their side and coupled with the level of work that they have done, victory is assured,” he said.

Agukwe described Anambra election as complex, with myriad of challenges and affirmed that APC was approaching the elections with caution.

According to him, APC campaign council is realistic, I am confident that if the members continue digging deeper, they will be victorious.

Agukwe emphasised the imperatives of consolidating on the gains of the country’s democratisation process.

He said that the democratisation process was a work in progress which required a collective effort of all to attain the peak.

“Democratisation is a complex exercise. Nigeria is doing its best with challenges here and there. Like somebody said, we have to be patient.

“Even America has not got it right. Nobody can solve Nigerias numerous problems at a go.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anambra gubernatorial elections would be conducted with APC’s Andy Uba, APGA’s Charles Soludo, PDP’s Val Ozoigbo and YPP’s Ifeanyi Ubah as the major contenders. (NAN)

