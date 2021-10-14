Anambra poll: Yiaga Africa urges INEC to engage with security agencies

Yiaga Africa, a Civil Society Organisation, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to step up its engagements with security agencies, to ensure that the Nov. 6 Anambra poll is violence free.



Ms Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, made the call in the Watching the Vote (WTV), Pre-election report in Awka on Thursday.

Mbamalu said that such engagement would reduce the violation of electoral codes such as vote buying and voter inducement as well as identify electoral violence indicators.



“Yiaga Africa used the WTV to observe pre-election activities in Anambra and we tracked voter inducement in the form of distribution of money and gift items in some Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“INEC should step up its engagements with security agencies, to tackle these violations, ahead of the election.



“INEC should leverage on available partnerships and invest in popularising the new polling units in the state and the planned deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).



“INEC should also intensify voter education and dissemination of information to the general public and further collaborate with CDOs and the National Orientation Agency to help amplify their voice, “she said.



Mbamalu also called on relevant security agencies to take appropriate steps in addressing rising security challenge in the state ahead of the Nov.6 election.

She also urged political parties and their supporters to shun any form of physical or verbal attacks to ensure credible and peaceful election.



Mbamalu urged old registered voters to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at INEC offices across the state to enable them vote in credible leaders.

She urged voters to refuse any form of inducement by politicians as the election approach. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...