Anambra poll: Women Arise tasks INEC on free, fair, credible election

The Women Arise for Change Initiative has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consolidate on the nation’s electoral evolution by ensuring fair, credible and generally acceptable Anambra Gubernatorial poll.

The Anambra Secretary of the NGO, Mrs Chinyere Uzoma, gave the task while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday on the need for the electoral umpire to be unbiased in the Nov. 6 poll.

According to Uzoma, staff of the electoral umpire must be firm, fair and unbiased in the discharge of their indispensable national assignment.

She also called on security agents, political parties, candidates and political gladiators to be impartial and transparent as well as follow due process in the discharge of their duties.

The secretary noted that a fair, credible and generally acceptable poll produce justice for all the candidates in order to avoid unnecessary and avoidable litigations after the election.

She said: “It is of prime importance to note the wise assertion of late Chief MKO Abiola that no justice, no peace. Any justice without peace is the peace of the grave yard.

“The Federal Government and INEC should ensure that the outcome of the election reflects the wishes and aspirations of Anambra electorates in order to ensure peace, unity, tranquility and love among citizenry.

“A fair, credible and generally acceptable election will make candidates in the poll to play politics without bitterness and accept the outcome in good faith provided it is transparent, because losers today may be winners tomorrow”.

Uzoma also advised parents to counsel their children not to allow themselves to be used as thugs before, during and after the election.

“We extol the National President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, for her doggedness and relentless efforts and sacrifices in advocating and standing for social justice, equity, egalitarian society and good governance,’’ she added.

NAN reports that Women Arise for Change Initiative is one of the NGOs accredited as domestic observer in the Anambra gubernatorial poll. (NAN)

