Anambra poll: PDP presents certificate of return to Ozigbo

June 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The National Working Committe (NWC) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented return to the winner the Anambra governorship primary, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.


PDP National Chairman, Uche presenting the at the Wadata House in Abuja on Wednesday.


He said the primary that produced Ozigbo followed all the party’s constitution and relevant laws.


said that the June 26 primary was the first time ever PDP conducted primary election in Anambra since 1999, adding that the party was strong in the .


“We believe that Anambra is a important state not only for PDP, entire nation.

Anambra hosts the largest number billionaires, industries and those who are making things happen in Nigeria.


“So, we want to present our to the candidate that has gone through all the process and fulfilled all the conditions our party.


“We believe you will go and campaign peacefully and return victory not only to people of Anambra, you will also return victory for our party,” he said.


Ozigbo, a former Chief Executive (CEO) of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc dedicated the certificate to the people of Anambra.


He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party both at the national and state level as well the PDP team that conducted the primary, describing the primary as the most , transparent and credible.


Such transparency and credibility, he added, reflected positive changes brought the party’s current leadership both at national and state levels.


“I am eternally grateful because it is only on the basics of that free and transparent process that somebody like me could emerge as the candidate of the party.


“I am here to say that my emergency throws tremendous happiness and joy on the streets of Anambra state. This is a signal on what is to .


“When you compare this to what is happening in other parties, the difference is ,” he said.


Ozigbo expressed optimism that his candidacy, with the support of all stakeholders, would bring victory to the PDP in Anambra.


“ I am here to report to you that we are here, not just to celebrate the certificate of return but it is a call to duty because celebration time is in the future.


“Nov. 6, going to the poll, I you the special grace of God, first time in 16 years, Anambra will return to PDP.


“Mindful of the circumstances, my team and I are fully aware of what this task is. We know how formidable the other opponents may be, but we are confidence of victory,” he said.


Ozigbo said he did not just represent a unifier in PDP in Anambra, but also the voice of the youth.


“I am somebody who is open and enduring to the women, and with this two combinations and work done so far in traversing the length and breath of Anambra, victory indeed is sure,” he said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,