Anambra poll: INEC introduces additional security measures

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has introduced additional security measures for its sensitive materials to be used for Anambra governorship election to detect counterfeits.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced this at the commission’s stakeholders meeting in Awka.

Yakubu warned that the commission would prosecute perpetrators of electoral malpractices, including any election duty staff found to be complicit.

“I want to assure all voters in Anambra that in designing the sensitive materials for the election, the commission has introduced additional visible and invisible security features, including different colour codes.

“Materials have also been customised by local government areas and polling units.

“Let me therefore warn those who may attempt to compromise the process that we have put in place sufficient safeguards to detect counterfeits.

“The choice of the next governor of Anambra is in the hands of the eligible voters and their will must prevail,” Yakubu said.

The Chairman also reminded political parties, candidates and their supporters that vote buying remained illegal under the laws.

He reiterated that the ban on the use of smart phone or other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force.

“The anti-graft agencies, who are members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, will deploy their personnel to arrest and prosecute violators.”

He urged leaders of political parties and their candidates to continue to appeal to their supporters to eschew hate speeches or disruptive behaviours before, during and after the election.

“Working with the security agencies, we have put so much in place for the successful conduct of this election.

“Let us by our words and action support the peaceful and credible conclusion of the election,” he said.

Yakubu noted that non-sensitive materials for the election had been delivered to the 21 local government areas of the state.

“The materials will be delivered to the registration areas or wards on Friday to facilitate the opening of polling units at 8.30 a.m. on election day, that is Saturday,” he said.

Yakubu said that Anambra would make history as the first governorship election in Nigeria in which the commission would deploy the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device.

“I am glad to report that all the BVAS required for the election on Saturday have been configured and delivered to Anambra.

“Election duty staff have also been trained on the use of the device and we have sufficient technical staff to respond to any glitches that may occur,” he said.

Yakubu appealed to newly registered voters or those who requested for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and who had not collected them to do so.

“I am glad to report that the PVCs have been printed and delivered to all the local government areas for collection by voters.

“We have also contacted the voters by text messages and e-mail addresses and informed them of the exact locations to collect their cards,” he said.

Yakubu reassured all stakeholders that the commission had introduced assistive devices for Persons With Disability (PWDs) during elections.

“This includes the Braille Ballot Guide and magnifying glasses at polling units for the visually impaired as well as voter education posters for the hearing-impaired.

“ I am glad to report that the Braille Ballot Guide and magnifying glasses will be deployed in the election this Saturday.

“I wish to reassure you that INEC will remain an equal opportunity commission for all Nigerians irrespective of disability,” Yakubu said.

INEC Supervising National Commissioner for the Election Festus Okoye, in his remarks, assured the people that INEC would conduct free, fair and acceptable election.

Okoye recalled that INEC conducted the Edo and Ondo governorship elections under very difficult circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that Anambra governorship election, with its own unique features and characteristics, would further test the resilience of Nigeria democracy and democratic institutions.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...