Anambra poll: Ex-APGA chairman lauds INEC over BVAS, peaceful exercise

Chief Victor Umeh, former National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the introduction Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS).


Umeh, who is the agent Prof. Charles Soludo, the gubernatorial candidate APGA in Saturday’s election, said the usage the device made the process seamless.


He made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), on in Awka.


Umeh said though the BVAS has its challenge, the device good when compared to the card reader machine.


“Yesterday, the BVAS device could not capture the finger prints older people and that reduced the number people who apparently would have voted,” he said.


Umeh said that APGA grateful to INEC and security operatives for the provision conducive environment for the exercise.


are grateful to God that the election largely peaceful except for Ihiala where the Commission unable to distribute the election materials due to some hiccups,” he said.


Umeh said that he at INEC headquarters for the collation election results, adding that the thankful to Anambra people for believing in her. (NAN)

