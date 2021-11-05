Anambra poll: CLO tasks stakeholders on credible, peaceful election

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has tasked all stakeholders involved in the Anambra gubernatorial poll slated for Nov. 6 on credible and peaceful election.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, said this on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on the imperative of having a successful poll in Anambra.

Ezekwueme also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agents to ensure credible and generally acceptable election.

He added that they should be unbiased in carrying out their election duties.

According to him, it is of great importance to note that there is an urgent need for stakeholders to do the needful and ensure generally acceptable governorship election in Anambra.

He said: “CLO wishes to commend pro-Biafra agitators for their unique wisdom in calling off the sit-at-home order to enable residents cast their votes to the candidates of their choice.

“The electorate are enjoined to vote with their conscience and conviction devoid of monetary inducement, votes buying and intimidation.

“It is of prime importance to note that if we do not take interest in politics, then politics will certainly take interest in us.

“Hence, there is ineluctable and inexorable need to shun voters’ apathy, indifference, nonchalant and undernourished of our democracy through active and patriotic participation in the Anambra 2021 governorship election.”

He observed that it was unfortunate and despicable that in every election in Anambra less than 20 per cent of registered voters cast their voters.

Ezekwueme noted that there was an inevitable need to change the pathetic narrative for a better active participation of all eligible voters in the state.

“Let us get it right by casting our votes, protecting and defending it and to ensure that the outcome of the election reflect the wishes and aspirations of majority of the Anambra electorate.

“It is pertinent to note that Anambra 2021 governorship election will certainly be a litmus test for the 2023 general election, hence the indispensable need for President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that Anambra voters’ votes count.

“We thank the United States Government for their unbiased great concern and commitment to ensure credible election in Anambra.

“Significantly, religious, traditional, political, market, community and civil society organisation leaders should mobilise residents and assure them of security of their lives before, during and after the election,” he said.

He urged candidates of political parties to abide by the peace accord signed with Gen. Abudulasami Abubakar and Bishop Mathew Kukah led National Peace Committee in order to guarantee peaceful, harmonious and successful election. (NAN)

