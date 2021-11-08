Anambra poll: CLO lauds Anambra electorate, political gladiators for peaceful conduct

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has lauded the electorate and political party gladiators for a peaceful, civil and harmonious conduct of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday that Anambra residents demonstrated being truly the “light of the nation”.

According to Ezekwueme, the people of Anambra have proven prophets of doom wrong that the election will be violent and disastrous.

“CLO commends INEC, security personnel, civil society organisations, international societies, stakeholders and those who contributed immensely towards a peaceful and successful conduct of the Nov 6 governorship election,” he said.

The CLO boss noted that notwithstanding some outstanding shortfalls, the poll was successful and acclaimed best in recent times in terms of peaceful conduct of all stakeholders.

He, however, lamented the low turn out in the election, adding that in the history of the state this is first time voter apathy reached its apogee.

Ezekwueme noted that less than 10 per cent of the estimated 2.5 million registered voters in the state cast their votes despite the Ihiala fresh election conduct.

“As Ihiala Local Government Area poll had been shifted to Tuesday, Nov. 9, CLO, the people of Anambra and global community appeal to INEC most passionately to display absolute integrity and transparent.

“We want the electoral umpire to ensure that the outcome of the election reflect the aspirations of Anambra electorate in tandem with the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that Anambra voters’ votes must count.

“CLO is eagerly looking forward to the honest conclusion of the election that will be acceptable to both winner and losers due to its credibility,” he added. (NAN)

