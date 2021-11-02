Anambra poll: Change strategy, give peace a chance, Lawmaker begs IPOB

A Lagos lawmaker from Igbo extraction, Mr Jude Idimogu, has appealed to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to change strategy and give peace a chance on the Anambra governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IPOB agitation in Anambra and other South-east states has led to several killings and destruction of public institutions such as police stations and INEC offices, especially as the Nov. 6 Anambra gubernatorial election approaches.

Due to the activities of the pro-Biafra group, the Federal Government has deployed massive security to the southeast, especially in Anambra, to ensure peace for the poll to hold.

Speaking with NAN, Idimogu, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, advised the angering southeast youths to change strategy and embrace dialogue.

According to him, the strategy of killing and disruption, being currently used, is not working and can neither help the southeast nor their agitations.

Idimogu said: “Let us give peace a chance. Let all Anambra people allow the election to take place peacefully because if election does not take place there will be anarchy which I don’t pray for.

“Even if we are agitating for something, we can use another means and methods. Dialogue is there, not resorting to killing our brothers and sisters no matter what. Life is precious.

“So they should rethink and restrategise. If the strategy they are using is not working, they should have a rethink and restrategise.

“Let there be calm. If I’m IPOB leader, I will use the opportunity I am having to strategise for my people, hold the government of the Eastern zone accountable and dictate for them what I want them to do for the people.”

He described the current approach by IPOB to get Nigeria of their dream as not the best way, saying it will not help the southeast.

According to him, Igbos cannot achieve anything alone in the country but with collaboration with other regions. “Igbos cannot achieve it alone, we must work with other tribes and zones by coming together to discuss and agree.

“Let them see your objectives, what you want and what you want to do.

“At the end of the day, they will understand with you and know a better way of solving the problem, not by killing ourselves. It will not help us,” he added.

On the massive deployment of security personnel to Anambra, Idimogu said that no President would act otherwise considering the security situation in the state.

He said: “The government of the day must ensure peace whether we like it or not, peace must reign.

“That is why the Federal Government has sent about 35,000 policemen there.

“You don’t expect the President to do otherwise because money and resources have been invested while planning has been done for many months to hold the election.”

Idimogu said that the angering youths should understand that they were killing businesses and livelihood in the region.

“We are not helping ourselves. There is a way out and that is peace, peace and peace.

“I appeal to my brothers there, let us give peace a chance,” he added. (NAN)

