Anambra Poll: APC set up 7-member screening committee

June 9, 2021



The All (APC) has set up a seven-member committee to screen aspirants jostling its ticket in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of the ’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee (CECPC) announced this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the committee was expected to conduct the screening of the aspirants in line with the provisions of the ’s Constitution and guidelines the nomination of candidates.

According to him, Mr Ikechi Emenike will as of the committee while Augustine Utuk is its secretary.

Other members of the committee include; Eugene Odo, Prof. Ben Angwe, Mrs Kemi Nelson, Ahmed Aliyu and Prof. Adeolu Akande.

The committee would be on June 10 at the APC National Secretariat.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 14 aspirants were jostling the APC ticket to contest the election slated Nov. 6.

The ’s primary to pick its candidate among the 14 aspirants had been fixed for June 26.

The APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms were sold to aspirants for N2.5 million and N20 million respectively. (NAN)

