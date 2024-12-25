Anambra: Police nab kidnap suspect disguising as IPOB member

The Police Command in Anambra has apprehended a suspect, Chukwuma Obi who disguises as a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to issue kidnapping threat to unsuspecting residents.

By Obinna Unaeze

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

“The suspect is accused of demanding for N1.2 million through threats of abduction.

“The victim reported receiving a menacing message from an individual claiming to be a member of the proscribed IPOB, threatening abduction unless the demanded ransom was paid into a specified account.

“During the arrest of the suspect the sum of N1.2 million was recovered,” he said.

Ikenga said that Obi, a 32-year-old male, hails from Umuagu Village, Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, operatives of the Anambra police command arrested the suspect in connection with an alleged case of attempted kidnapping and extortion.

The arrest was made on December 24, 2024, by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu-Ukwu.

He explained that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and is currently assisting the police in identifying and apprehending fleeing members of the gang.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police (CP), Nnaghe Itam, as saying that the command was committed to pursuing all cases to a conclusive end to ensure that suspects were apprehended and justice served.

Itam emphasized that such efforts were vital in preventing further criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of residents.

The PPRO urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through its emergency lines. (NAN)