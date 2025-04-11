Anambra: Police detain 4 suspects for threats, cyberstalking in Ihiala

The Police Command in Anambra has detained four suspects for alleged threat to kidnap, abduct, attack, and cyberstalk innocent individuals in the state, particularly in Ihiala.

By Monday Ajogun

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed their arrests and detention for interrogation in a statement issued on Friday in Onitsha.

Ikenga noted that such criminal acts posed a serious threat to public safety and undermined the security architecture of the state.

He said the command had observed improved security stability in Ihiala and expressed appreciation to the people of the area for their cooperation and resilience in identifying criminal elements within the community.

He explained that their arrest and detention followed a painstaking investigation carried out by the joint security force in Ihiala.

Ikenga said the arrests was made possible because the command operatives acted on intelligence gathered over time regarding faceless individuals involved in threats of kidnapping, abduction, violence, and cyberstalking.

“Consequently, on Thursday, at about 2:53 p.m., our operatives arrested four male suspects, who are all residents of Okohia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra,” Ikenga stated.

He added that mobile phones and SIM cards used by the suspects to issue threats and incite panic were recovered during the operation.

“All the suspects confessed to the crimes and are currently in custody for further interrogation,” he said.

Ikenga reaffirmed the command’s commitment to maintaining public safety and ensuring that individuals who incited fear or disturbed public peace were held accountable.(NAN)