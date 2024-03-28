Anambra Police Chief vows to catch attackers of police stations

The Neni Police Divisional Headquarters, in Anaocha Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra, has been attacked by yet to be identified arsonists.

Residents of the area who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the attackers stormed the facility at about 2am on Thursday morning.

Recall that gunmen attacked the Awgbu Police Division in Orumba North LGA on March 25 in a similar manner, killing some police personnel.

The residents said there was a sustained gun duel before the building went up in flames after a loud explosion.

They said they could not confirm if life was lost in the blow up.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner of Police (CP) Aderemi Adeoye, said there was no loss of life in the incident.

Adeoye said the Awgbu and Neni attacks were related and that intensive investigation was ongoing.

He said the command was gathering Intelligence to establish the identities of the assailants, assuring that they would not escape justice.

“We are gathering intelligence to know those responsible. I do not want to disclose what we are doing. In the fullness of time we will do that.

“They will not go scot-free,” he assured. (NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso