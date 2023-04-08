Anambra Police Chief tasks residents to report security threats, assures peaceful Easter Celebration 

By Joy Mbachi

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Echeng Echeng, has assured residents of a peaceful Easter Celebration in the state.

To achieve this, Echeng directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of tactical units to intensify Patrols and improve operational positioning to ensure crime- and hitch-free Easter celebrations.

The Commissioner’s call is contained in a press statements, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka by DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, the Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO).

The Commissioner tasked Christians nationwide and the good people of Anambra to emulate and adopt the selfless lifestyle of Jesus Christ as they join other Christians around the globe to celebrate Easter.

He said that the striking feature of Jesus Christ, his selfless life style, needed to be emulated by all Christians to enthrone peaceful coexistence in the state.

He said that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is the price for the redemption of mankind.

Echeng sued for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, irrespective of their religious, political and socio-cultural leanings in consonance with the principles and teachings of Christ.

The statement said that the Area Commanders, Heads of Tactical Units, and Divisional Police Officers (DOPs) have intensified routine patrols and improved operational positioning to protect vulnerable points within their jurisdictions.

Also, the statement noted that major highways, places of worship, residential areas, recreation centres, motor parks, financial institutions, Government/Private Infrastructures and all places of public resort are included in flash points.

The statement assured the public that the Commissioner has directed police officers to conduct themselves professionally in line with extant laws and standard best practices before, during and after the festival.

The Command is also collaborating with other Security Agencies and Stakeholders within the State to provide adequate security and safety during the Easter period, it said.

Echeng, while wishing Anambra residents a happy, fruitful and hitch-free Easter Celebration, enjoins them to be security conscious.

He urged the public to provide the Police with useful information that will assist in effectively tracking down criminal elements in the society.

“We encourage residents in need of any security services to call the command control room number on 07039194332 or PPRO 08039334002 for a prompt response.

“The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively. (NAN)