Anambra plans to fast-track construction of economically-strategic roads

Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, Anambra Commissioner for Works, says all strategic roads in Anambra will receive speedy construction to fast track development.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka that the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state slowed down construction of roads, but that work had since begun.

Ifejiofor said that the ministry would ensure that roads that would impact positively on economic and social development of the hinterlands would be fast-tracked.

“We are poised to take on all strategic roads in the state as we plan to spend N13 billion on roads construction and other infrastructural projects in our 2022 budget.

“We are determined to have the best roads network in the country and are working very hard to achieve that success. I urge all people in the state to trust on our promises,’’ he said.

Ifejiofor also told NAN that government would pay special attention to erosion-prone sites that had hindered progress of development. (NAN)

