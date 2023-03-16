Anambra plans to digitalise LG operations

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Anambra State Local Government Service Commission says plans are underway to digitalise its operations to comply with international best practices.

Mr Ifeanyi Ezeaka, Chairman of the commission, made the disclosure on Thursday in Awka, at a digital literacy training for Local Government Employees, organised by Integral Development Konsult (IDK).

Ezeaka said, “This training is one of the efforts to actualise the initiative of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, which is to digitalise the state and make it a prosperous and liveable homeland.

“This is to ensure that every local government staff is computer literate. After this training, there shall be no appointment of personnel who are not computer literate.

“We are digitalising the entire system of the commission, including an ICT centre fully furnished with computers and will be connecting all the 21 local governments online.”

He urged participants to take the training seriously to reciprocate the state government’s huge investment on capacity building.

Declaring the training open, Gov. Soludo said that the local government operations was critical to his administration.

Soludo, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, said that the training would further improve the skills, and competence of the local government employees in the state.

He said that his administration was committed to ensuring regular training and re-training of employees.

“We are investing tax payers money in this project, we appeal to participants to justify the investment in the training, by becoming the best in their line of duties,” he said. (NAN)