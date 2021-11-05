Anambra: Persons with disabilities mobilise for Saturday’s poll

Mr Ugochukwu Okeke, the Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities in Anambra, has urged his members to ensure they participate actively in Saturday’s governorship poll.



Okeke said that all the necessary assistance for members of the group to take part in the election had been put in place.



He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.



He urged members not to be afraid to come out to exercise their civic right, since security agencies had reassured them of adequate security before, during and after the exercise.



“There is no need to fear, the state is safe for us to move to our various voting centres for the election.



“Do not stay back in your homes without voting on Saturday for the next governor of our dear state.



“We are sure that the electoral officers will grant us deserved attention that we do not need to queue for a long time before voting.



“All the necessary arrangements to ensure we are comfortable during voting have been made,” Okeke said.



He lauded the quick resolution of the security challenge that had threatened a hitch-free electoral process.



“I am happy that I will be part of the people to elect a new government that will determine the welfare of our members.



“We are interested in the election because we need to vote for the governor that will take care of persons with disabilities in the state,” Okeke said.



He said that in their meeting ahead of the election, all the units made arrangements on how to move out to be part of the process.



“We are going to make more concrete plans concerning our collective and uniform mobility in future elections in the state,” he said. (NAN).

