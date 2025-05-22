Anambra PDP rejects coalition talks, warns members against anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra has rejected any planned political coalitions with other political parties and strongly advises its members and stakeholders to steer clear

By Chimezie Anaso

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra has rejected any planned political coalitions with other political parties and strongly advises its members and stakeholders to steer clear of such coalitions.

The party made this known in a communique issued at the end of an enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting.

The communique was signed by the Chairman of the party Anambra, Chidi Chidebe.

The party said the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was not engaged in any coalition discussions with any political party and consequently, the PDP in Anambra was not involved in any coalition talks.

The party called on party faithful to remain focused, resolute, and unwavering in their support for the efforts of the national leadership, the Board of Trustees, PDP Governors’ Forum, and other stakeholders who were working to reposition the party.

“We strongly advice our members and stakeholders to steer clear of such activities, as they lack legitimacy, approval, or endorsement from the leadership of the party at both the state and national levels.

“As the saying goes, no man abandons his house because of weed, we continue to pray that any man or woman raised and nurtured by this party whose intention is now to destroy it shall be put to shame,” it said.

The PDP SEC in Anambra expressed solidarity and respect for the party leaders including Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, the Southeast Zonal Leader, Gov. Peter Mba, and the National Leadership of the party.

It commended their efforts and aligned fully with their pursuit of peace, unity, and restoration of the PDP as ‘the true hope of the Nigerian people’.

The PDP warned members to steer clear of any form of coalition meetings or political gatherings that was not approved by the party leadership as participation in such gatherings constitutes anti-party activity.

“Any State, Local Government, or Ward officer whose name is enlisted or associated with any unauthorized coalition group will be deemed to have exited the party.

“Consequently, any office such an individual occupies shall be declared vacant with immediate effect.

“SEC remains committed to upholding party discipline, unity, and the democratic values of the PDP, we urge members to remain vigilant, loyal, and focused as we collectively work towards a rejuvenated and victorious party,” it said (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)