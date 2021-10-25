Anambra: PDP ready for national elective convention Oct 31, says Chairman

Chief Ndubusi Nwobu, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra says the in the state is ready for the national elective convention scheduled for Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

Speaking with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday, Nwobu said Anambra had three candidates for the of the National Auditor of the party and all of be standing election at the convention.

The three candidates for the of National Auditor are Mr Samben Nwosu, Obiokechukwu Benson-Oraelosi and Obi Okechukwu.

believe the PDP national elective convention will go well; have been zoned and further micro-zoned and the zoned to Anambra is of the National Auditor of the party.

“As speak, have three candidates for the and believe they are all eminently qualified but the delegates will determine who will sail through.

“They have presented themselves; they have been screened and certified fit to run for the position; don’t have a consensus as a state chapter,” he said.

Nwobu said PDP remained the party with the chance of winning the Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra. (NAN)

