Anambra: PDP hails Appeal Court judgment on Ozigbo

September 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed  the judgment of the Court of Appeal,  affirming its candidate, Dr Valentine Ozigbo, the Nov. 6   governorship election.

The party, in a statement  by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday, said it received the judgment with delight.

The party thanked the judiciary restoring peace and unity in the PDP.

It also commended the judiciary strengthening the confidence of the people in the PDP,  ahead of the election.

“The PDP notes that with the judgment, the time has come its  members, critical stakeholders and teeming supporters  to come together as a family to work.

“We must work together in the interest of our party and our candidate, Ozigbo, knowing that the people of   are waiting the PDP to restore the of the past years .” the party said.

The Party  thanked all its  stakeholders of their resilience in keeping their ranks closed,  in spite the challenges.

The PDP  enjoined all its members to put the past behind,  and work in the renewed hope awaiting  the PDP on Nov. 6. (NAN)

