Anambra PDP backs Udeh-Okoye as national secretary, sets up standing committees

By Chimezie Anaso

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra chapter, has thrown its weight behind Mr Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary and Mr Peter Mbah as leader of the South-East caucus.

The chapter announced the resolution during the inauguration of some standing committees of the party in Awka on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Strategic Planning and Policy Development Committee, Grassroots Mobilisation and Outreach Committee, Reconciliation and Unity Committee, Fundraising and Resource Mobilization Committee, Media and Communication Committee and State Elders Committee were inaugurated at the occasion.

The motion for recognition of Udeh-Okoye and Mbah as the national secretary and leader of South-East caucus respectively, was moved by Mr Chigozie Igwe, a former interim chairman of PDP in Anambra, and Mr Chijioke Ofoegbunam.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the chapter.

Mr Chidi Chidebe, Chairman of PDP in Anambra, said the standing committees were created to foster peace, unity and proper functioning of the party for better electoral outcomes.

“We have not had standing committees in the past, what we used to have were adhoc committees set for election purposes but these committees are created to work at all times.

“Today is not just about the formation of committees; it is about laying the foundation for a stronger, more united, and more strategic PDP in Anambra.

“It is about ensuring that our party remains well-structured, deeply connected to the grassroots, and fully prepared to reclaim our rightful place in governance,” he said.

Chidebe said the party would seek reconciliation with “genuinely aggrieved members” and have them back in its fold.

Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, a former Chairman of the PDP in the state, said the party was on its path to reclaiming its glory as the strongest party in Anambra.

Nwobu urged members to work for the unity and greatness of the party, while expressing hope that it would spring surprises in the Nov. 8 governorship election in the state. (NAN)