Anambra partners Global Fund to establish second oxygen plant

The Anambra Government says plans are underway to establish

second oxygen plant at Onitsha General Hospital, in partnership with Global Fund.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said this on Thursday during an inspection tour of the general hospital in Onitsha.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Aug. 8, 2019, the state government inaugurated a multi-million naira medical

oxygen plant at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku in Awka.

Obidike said that the Onitsha Oxygen Plant was necessary to reduce the burden on the plant currently in operation.

He added that “the health sector is critical to the Gov. Charles Soludo’s administration, which is why he directed me to visit Onitsha

to enable me to see what is on ground in the hospital and the deficiencies, with a view to solving them.

“The oxygen plant, which will be a massive one, is expected to be completed within 90 days to serve Onitsha and its environs.

“The oxygen plant will ensure that victims are resuscitated during emergency situations such as trauma as a result of accident,

during labour or severe asthma and other health situations.

“The state government is carrying out this project in partnership with the Global Fund to ensure that our people get affordable, effective

and efficient healthcare service, comparable to what is obtained in developed countries.”

In her remarks, Dr Mercy Ebelechukwu-Anugwu, the Chief Medical Director, Onitsha General Hospital, thanked the state government for

planning to establish the new oxygen plant in the hospital.

Ebelechukwu-Anugwu said that the oxygen plant would help the hospital to save more lives and render top-notch services to

patients.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

