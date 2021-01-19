Anambra panel on police brutality declines sitting due to COVID-19 second wave

The Anambra Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality sitting in Awka has put off its resumption earlier slated for Tuesday, owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the panel, headed by Justice Veronica Umeh, adjourned sitting in December for the Yuletide, and scheduled to resume on January 19.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the Anambra State Association of Town Unions Hall, Awka, venue of the sitting, on Tuesday reports that the premises were under lock and key.

A member of the panel, Mr Nwabufor Nwankwko, told NAN that the panel could not resume sitting because of the second wave of COVID-19 “sweeping across the country”.

Nwankwo said the decision not to resume sitting was taken in the interest of the panel members, petitioners and counsels.

He said that the situation was being monitored and that the panel would reconvene when the situation was deemed right.

He described as unfounded, the rumour of a legal action stopping the panel from further sitting, saying he was not aware of any.

“Sorry, we did not resume today, it is in line with the precaution against COVID-19. When the situation is clear, the public will know.

“I heard the rumour that there was a court injunction against the panel and have asked questions but it is not correct.

“I am not aware of any court action against our sitting,“ Nwankwo said.

NAN reports that before adjourning for December break, the panel held 11 sittings and concluded hearing on 23 petitions, including those struck out for bordering on issues outside the panel’s terms of reference.

The Chairman said the panel applied for additional 24 sittings to enable it “to attend to the barrage of petitions before it”, after the initial 12 sittings, which elapsed on December 10.

She said the panel had closed the window for the submission of more petitions. (NAN)