Anambra: Orumba North APC faction says call for cancellation of poll inconsequential

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Orumbra North Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra, says a call by the party chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, to cancel the yet-to-be-concluded governorship election, is inconsequential.

Mr Chukwuemeka Nnebe, Secretary APC, Orumba North LGA, at a news conference on Monday, in Awka, said Ejidike had no right to the outcome of a peaceful and transparent election witnessed in the state.

“Our attention has drawn to the statement by the Anambra Chairman of APC, Mr Basil Ejidike, where called for the cancellation of the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

“Mr Ejidike subverted democratic process to become Acting Chairman and has no locus to the outcome of a peaceful and transparent election in Anambra State.

“Mr Andy Uba, whose interest is fostering, was not also a valid candidate at the election where the process that produced him as a candidate of APC was an electoral and undemocratic.

“We urge members of the public to discountenance the statements by Ejidike which is a case of a bad loser,” said.

Nnebe said the result of the Nov. 6 election announced so far by INEC, reflects the wish and mandate of the people to sustain the socio-economic development of the state.

“It has become clear that Anambra electorates chosen their governor hence the submissions of Basil Ejidike is Inconsequential and does not hold water,” said.

Earlier, Ejidike called for the cancellation of the yet-to-be-concluded governorship election in the state, saying on Sunday night in Awka, that INEC should fix a for a fresh election “devoid of manipulations and malpractices”. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , ,