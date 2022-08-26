Anambra NUJ decries disrespectful treatment of members

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, has decried the disrespectful treatment of members by some state government officials.

This was contained in a Communique issued by the Union at the end of its congress for the month of August 2022 held recently at the Ezeemo Press Centre in Awka.

The Communique stated that the Congress, which took place on the 4th day of the month

was attended by journalists from across the chapels that make up the Council.

It revealed that the Congress also welcomed two special guests in the persons of the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Chris Aburime.

According to it, members deliberated on a wide range of issues affecting the Union, the State and the nation, and thereafter regretted the disrespectful treatment of members by state government officials.

It stated,”The Congress regretted the disrespectful treatment of members by some state government officials either directly or through their aides and security details thereby obstructing them from going about their constitutional duties. It called for restraint on the part of the concerned officials for a better working relationship between the government and media practitioners, stating that the Union will no longer accept such undignified treatment.

“The Congress observed with dismay the continued illegal collection of revenues across the State by some unscrupulous elements despite promises and efforts by the Anambra State Government to put an end to such. It noted that perpetrators of the unlawful business have kept on intimidating and extorting innocent Ndi Anambra, calling on the State Government to Intensify efforts to end illegal collection of levies and taxes in the state.

“The Congress observed the efforts by the State Government to rid the state of wastes and dump sites while, however, noting that so much is still to be done as mountains of wastes are still a common sight in different parts of the state especially in urban settlements. It, therefore, called for an intensified effort and better strategies for waste management so as to better safeguard the health and environmental wellbeing of residents of the State.”

The Communique also said that the Congress called the attention of the State Government to the poor and harzardous state of the roads in the state and emphasised the need for speedy and massive road rehabilitation and construction. It emphasised that the State must return to its days of glory as one with the longest network of tarred roads in the country, being that a good road network is a catalyst for increased and efficient economic activities.

According to it, the Congress charged the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Union to engage the Anambra State Government and the managements of Anambra Broadcasting Service and National Light newspaper to speed up the process of paying the gratuities and pensions of retirees of the two establishments. It called attention to the plights of members who retired from these establishments and have gone for years without receiving their gratuities and pensions.

“The Congress also charged the SWC to engage the management of media organisations who deduct check-off dues of members at point of payment to ensure immediate remittance of such at most within 24 hours of such deduction, lamenting that some Government media outfits have continued to default in remitting check-off dues of members.

“The Congress commended the Executive of the Union for several projects it initiated especially the ongoing borehole project at the Godwin Ezemo International Press Centre and the upward review of salaries of the staff of the Council. It, however, suggested that planting of trees within the centre be considered as part of the ongoing effort to give the centre a facelift,” it stated.

The Communique was signed by the Chairman, NUJ Anambra State Council, Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, and Secretary, NUJ Anambra State Council, Comrade Aloysius Ofodile.

It was also signed by members of the Communique drafting committee which include Ikenna Nwokedi, Henry Duru, Lawrence Nwimo, Titus Eleweke, and David Okpokwasili.

