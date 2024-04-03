Anambra: NSCDC’s anti sit-at-home operation yielding positive results – Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, says it anti sit-at-home and confidence-building operation in Awka is yielding positive results.

The Commandant, Mr Olatunde Maku, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka that the operations began on Feb. 12.

Maku said: “A critical aspect of our core mandate is protection of lives and property and making the citizens to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“That is why Gov. Chukwuma Soludo beckoned on us to help to protect bank facilities so that businesses can thrive on Mondays.

“We answered the clarion call, and you can see that banks are now open for business on Mondays in Awka.

“The number of banks operating in Awka metropolis is within the range of 25, including the Central Bank of Nigeria.’’

Maku said that three banks opened for business in the first week of the operation.

“By the second week, the number grew to seven. On the third week, it increased to 15, and by the fourth week, 20 banks opened,’’ he said.

Maku added that 25 banks opened optimally for business in the fifth week, saying that by the sixth, seventh and eight weeks of the operation, all the banks were still operating at optimal level.

He also said that other businesses in Awka had also started operating optimally on Mondays.

According to Maku, customers no longer use the back door to enter banks in Awka on Mondays.

“Markets and offices that were closed on Mondays are now open and operating.

“The confidence of residents has increased.

“Today, on the streets of Awka, people can move around freely on Mondays without fear of molestation.

“To God be the glory, the operation is yielding positive results,” he said. (NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu