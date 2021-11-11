Anambra NLC pledges support to governor-elect Soludo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Anambra Council, on Wednesday said it would stand with Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra governor-elect to enable him to succeed.

Soludo, a former governor of the apex bank. was on Monday declared the winner of the Anambra governorship polls by the nation’s electoral umpire after he topped the Nov. 6 polls and the Nov. 9, supplementary elections.

Mr Jerry Nnubia, the Chairman of NLC in Anambra, said in a statement in Awka on Wednesday that it was satisfied with the process that crowned Soludo the winner.

He, however, urged the governor-elect to carry the labour along in his government when he would assume office in March next year.

The labour movement congratulated Soludo on his emergence as winner in the Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 governorship elections in the state.

Nnubia urged the governor-elect to carry the labour along in his government when he assumed office in March next year.

On behalf of NLC Anambra Council and the entire Workers of Anambra State, I warmly and heartily congratulate Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor-Elect in the just concluded governorship election.

“Indeed the election was keenly contested and the build-up to the election created a scary atmosphere of tension and fear.

“But, to the glory of God, it turned out to be the most peaceful election in recent times.

“It’s therefore my appeal to our Governor-Elect to be magnanimous in victory by running an all inclusive government, so as to carry all stakeholders including Labour along in his administration,” he said.

Nnubia commended the electorate for coming out to vote for the candidates of their choice in spite of all odds.

He called on all other contestants in the race to accept the result as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission and join forces with the winner for greater Anambra.

“I equally urge all the other aspirants who took part in the contest to bury all hatchets and take advantage of the hands of fellowship already extended by the governor-elect in the spirit of brotherhood and overall interest of peace in Anambra.

“I must also commend INEC, the Security agencies and all the stakeholders who worked tirelessly to achieve this huge success,” he said.(NAN)

