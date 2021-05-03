The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Anambra chapter, has charged members to uphold professionalism in the discharge of thier duties.

Mrs Franklyn Onyekachi, NAWOJ Chairperson in the state gave the charge in her message to mark the 2021 World Press Freedom Day on Monday in Awka.

Onyekachi said that society depended on factual reports to build nations and create good environments as disemination of factual information would also help the people to develop.

She commended women journalists in the state for their dedication to duty and commitment to ensuring quality reportage.

According to her, journalists in Anambra had ensured that the public is fed with accurate and timely information on events, in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the theme of this year’s event, ”Information as a Public Good,’’ captured the whole essence of NAWOJ objectives in Anambra.

The chairperson enjoined the members to continue to carry out their duties as the watch dogs of society.

“Great ‘NAWOJIANS,’ endeavour to do your news gathering and reporting without fear or favour, bearing in mind the ethics of our profession.

“Put every political office holder on check through factual and verifiable reports,” she said

Onyekachi also urged the members to shun fake news, hate speech and unverified reports so as not to cause disharmony, chaos or disintegration of the country.

She noted that the Nov. 6, governorship election in the state was a a crucial exercise and added that truth and sensibility were required in the coverage of the process.

“Reports that will encourage spirit of sportsmanship and clarity of events must be carried at all times” she stated.

Onyekachi commended the state government for its continued cooperation with the union while soliciting for more support in the area of training and organising seminars for members. (NAN)

