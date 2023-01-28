Anambra: NAUTH resident doctors suspends warning strike over assault of member

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Association of Resident Doctors, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra, has called off its five-day warning strike over assault of its member allegedly by patients’ families.

This is contained in a statement signed by the group’s President, Dr Chinwe Ndukwe, and General Secretary, Dr Egbue Obiora, and made available to newsmen in Awka on Saturday.

NAN recalls that the doctors embarked on a five-day warning strike on Wednesday, to express displeasure over the assault allegedly meted out to one of its members by a deceased patient’s relatives.

It stated that the body resolved to suspend the strike following the hospital management’s commitment to fulfil all the demands outlined by the association.

The association resumed emergency services by 8.a.m. on Saturday and routine clinic services and activities by Monday, Jan. 30, it said.

“After an emergency meeting held on Friday, the association observed that the hospital management has shown commitment by ensuring the arrest of the culprits and promised to follow the matter to a logical conclusion.

“The management has begun the enforcement of compliance to visiting hours in the wards and has put measures to ensure that patient’s relatives are not found inside the wards at odd hours.

“The hospital management has also reiterated their commitment to fulfil other demands outlined by group and the executives would continue to engage the hospital management until other demands are met,” it said.

The statement commended the hospital’s management for the swift response and called for the institution of a rapid response team to quickly tackle such menace on the spot in the event of any re-occurrence.

It said “that any other form of assault on any doctor will be met with stringent measures.” (NAN)