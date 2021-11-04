Anambra: Integrated Religions Council Adopt ZLP, Obiora Okonkwo

The Anambra State Chapter of Integrated Religions Council (IRC), has adopted Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as its choice candidate for the November 6 governorship elections in the state.

The IRC, said in a statement in Awka, Anambra state signed by the duo of Nze Ferguson Umeh, National President of IRC and Chairman, Anambra State Chapter of The Jews of Nigeria and, Chief Arthur-Regis Odidika, President, Nigeria Jewish Community, that the decision was taken after its General Council meeting in the state.

The statement reads: “At a recent General Council meeting of IRC held in Awka, the Anambra State Capital, we examined the place of the Council in the November 6 Governorship election in Anambra state.

“We carried out a thorough review of the personal character traits of each of the 18 listed candidates and their hands-on experience on job creation and entrepreneurship.

“We also reviewed the manifestoes of all the candidates as made available to us with a view to understanding their vision and mission for the general good of Anambra state and its people.

“After a painstaking review process, we found Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) as the best prepared for the task ahead. We also found his manifesto to contain workable solutions to the myriad problems besetting Anambra State.

“Okonkwo’s manifesto contains thoughtful development patterns which are implementable and realizable and which we believe would help guarantee justice, equity and development of the state.

“On this score, the Integrated Religions Council (IRC), throws its weight behind Dr. Okonkwo as our adopted candidate for the governorship of Anambra state.

“We therefore call on all our affiliate members and registered voters in Anambra state, to eschew political boundaries and vote enmasse for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo on November 6.

“We shall also encourage and mobilize members of all religious faiths in Anambra state to use their votes to empower Dr. Okonkwo of the ZLP to begin the transformative work he plans for the benefit of all Anambra people irrespective of religious faith or denomination.

“Finally, we commit Anambra state and its people into the safe hands of the Almighty God and pray that his kingdom of peace, equity and justice shall reign in our lives as we all join hands to empower Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of the ZLP to lead Anambra state into a new era of growth. Amen!”

Integrated Religions Council (IRC), is the umbrella body comprising Anambra state chapters of: THE JEWS OF NIGERIA, THE NIGERIAN SABBATH, THE ETERNAL SACRED ORDER OF CHERUBIM AND SERAPHIM, THE TRADITIONAL RELIGION PRACTITIONERS, THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST, THE NATION BUILDERS (ODOZI OBODO), PRACTICAL PRAYER BAND (EKPERE UFUMA), IGBE RELIGION PRACTITIONERS and CHRIST APOSTOLIC CHURCH.

Afam Dozie Ofomata

Publicity Secretary

ZLP Campaign Council

____________________________________________________________________

Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu |Editor, The Union Newspapers

www.theunion.com.ng

THE UNION is a publication of Today Publishing Company Limited.

MISSION: To set the agenda for national renaissance, good governance and socio-economic prosperity of an indivisible Nigeria.

VISION: To be the symbol of excellent journalism in Nigeria

