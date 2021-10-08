Anambra Insecurity: Apologize to Senator Uba now, group tells Obiano, followers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, (SAUGCO)has called on the Anambra State Governor, Willy Obiano and his followers to apologize to the senator.

The Director, Media and Publicity, SAUGCO, Hon. Victor Ogene made the call in a statement on Friday

“The attention of the Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, SAUGCO has been drawn to media reports absolving Anambra citizens from the spate of violence and killings plaguing the state.

“Giving reasons why Governor Willy Obiano failed to attend last Tuesday’s regional parley on the deteriorating security situation in Anambra, Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Obiano, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye stated that the governor could not fathom sitting to discuss security with “certain individuals” who he alleged were behind the violence rocking the state.

“What people are saying goes to no issue in the first instance because it is public knowledge that those doing the killings are not from Anambra state and no Anambra person would go to this extent.

“These people are from outside Anambra state and you expect the governor to be holding meetings with them on security challenges which those people are executing?,” Obiokoye had said.

Ogene stressed that no Anambra citizen is involved in the disturbances ravaging the state, adding that the Governor owes unreserved apology to their candidate Sen. Uba.

“Flowing from the Political Adviser’s open confession that no Anambra person, high or low, is involved in the disturbances ravaging our dear state, it is our contention that he ought to have taken the moral high ground by going ahead to offer unreserved apologies to our Candidate, Senator Andy Uba who the Obiano camp had strenuously tried to malign.

“Conventional wisdom dictates that it is counterproductive to seek to play politics with issues of security. This is so because in attempting to politicise any security challenge, the real culprits would be left with a leeway to continue to evade detection.

“Now, with the open admission that Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba is not in anyway involved in the ugly spectacle going on in Awka, the honourable thing to do is, offer unreserved apologies to him.

“We have always maintained that issues of security is everyone’s call, hence our relentless call on Governor Obiano to step forward and take charge,” Hon. Ogene said.

