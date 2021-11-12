Anambra: INEC presents certificate of return to Charles Soludo, governor -elect

By Idris Ibrahim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a Certificate of Return to the winner of Anambra State governorship election, Charles Soludo in the state’s capital.

Professor Soludo emerged victorious at the just concluded Anambra gubernatorial election held November 6 under the umbrella of All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA).

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor won 19 out of the 21 Local Government Areas in the State with a landslide victory.

The presentation took place Friday at the INEC office in Awka, the State capital.

Equally, the Deputy Governor-elect, Onyeka Ibezim, also got his Certificate of Return during the ceremony.

