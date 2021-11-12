Anambra: INEC presents certificate of return to Charles Soludo, governor -elect

November 12, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



By Ibrahim

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a of Return to the winner of Anambra State governorship election, Charles Soludo in the state’ capital.

Professor Soludo emerged victorious the concluded Anambra gubernatorial election held November 6 under the umbrella of All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA).

The former Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor won 19 out of the 21 Local Government Areas in the State with a landslide victory.

The presentation took place Friday the INEC office in Awka, the State capital. 

Equally, the Deputy Governor-elect, Onyeka Ibezim, also got his of Return during the ceremony.

Tags: , , , ,