Anambra health agency decries shortage of personnel, infrastructure

The Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency on Monday decried the shortage of personnel and dilipated infrastructure in the state health sector. Its Executive Secretary, Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, said this at the inauguration of a Health Authority Advisory Committee at Nnewi-Ichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state. Ezenyimulu said that the shortage and dilapidation were observed during a recent tour of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Most of our members of staff are retiring with no replacement. “We need more hands, doctors, nurses, midwives and community health practitioners. “We also have challenges in the infrastructure as some of our PHCs are already dilapidated,” she said. Ezenyimulu said provision of boreholes and accomodation facilities for staff were also lacking, urging the state Gov. Willie Obiano to intervene.

However, she said that Obiano had done a lot in the health sector including the renovation of 63 PHCs across the state. Ezenyimulu charged the committee members to be dedicated to their duties in spite of the challenges. Earlier, the Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mr Chukwudi Orizu, said the council would sustain its partnership and programmes for the agency in the area. (NAN)

